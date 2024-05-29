Home / Companies / Results / RHI Magnesita India Q4 results: Net loss narrows to Rs 258.89 crore

RHI Magnesita India Q4 results: Net loss narrows to Rs 258.89 crore

Its total income rose to Rs 947.47 crore as against Rs 881.29 crore in the January-March period of FY23

Q4, Q4 results
RHI Magnesita India Ltd is a leading supplier of high-grade refractory products used by major industries, including steel, cement, non-ferrous metals, and glass. Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 9:52 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

RHI Magnesita India on Wednesday reported narrowing of its consolidated loss to Rs 257.89 crore during the March 2024 quarter.

It had reported a loss of Rs 678.90 crore during the year-ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Its total income rose to Rs 947.47 crore as against Rs 881.29 crore in the January-March period of FY23.

During the quarter under review, the company trimmed its expenses to Rs 852.72 crore from Rs 903.85 crore a year ago.
 

In a separate statement, Parmod Sagar, its Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, said, "We have enhanced our operational efficiencies, driving remarkable and sustained growth. Our EBITDA and revenue saw substantial year-on-year growth of 49 per cent and 39 per cent, respectively.

"Our rigorous cost optimization initiatives have led to outstanding year-on-year margin improvements this quarter," Sagar added.

RHI Magnesita India Ltd is a leading supplier of high-grade refractory products used by major industries, including steel, cement, non-ferrous metals, and glass.
 

Also Read

Hindalco Q4 results: Net profit rises 31.6% to Rs 3,174 crore, revenue flat

Bosch Q4 results: Net profit rises 42% to Rs 564 crore, revenue up 4.2%

Q4 results today: Hindalco and Bosch among 252 firms to post earnings

Q4 results today: BHEL, NMDC among 115 firms to release earnings on May 21

Tata Consumer, ICICI Prudential Life among major Q4 results today

Tata Steel Q4FY24 results: Net profit drops 64.1% to Rs 611.48 cr

Bata Q4 results: Net profit declines 3% to Rs 63.65 cr as expenses surge

Popular Vehicles & Services Q4 results: PAT rises 40% to Rs 20 crore

Tata Steel Q4 results: Net profit falls 64% to Rs 611 crore on lower prices

Samvardhana Motherson Q4 results: Net profit jumps 2-fold to Rs 1,444 cr

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Q4 ResultsEARNINGS

First Published: May 29 2024 | 9:52 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story