Home / Companies / Results / RITES profit after tax increases 6.5% to Rs 138 cr in March quarter

RITES profit after tax increases 6.5% to Rs 138 cr in March quarter

Operating revenue, excluding other income, stood at Rs 687 crore in the quarter under review, 10.3 per cent down from Rs 766 crore

Press Trust of India New Delhi
RITES profit after tax increases 6.5% to Rs 138 cr in March quarter

1 min read Last Updated : May 18 2023 | 11:00 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Transport infrastructure consultancy and engineering firm RITES Ltd on Thursday said its profit after tax increased by 6.5 per cent to Rs 138 crore in the January-March 2023 quarter.

The company had posted a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 130 crore in the year-ago quarter, RITES said in a statement.

Operating revenue, excluding other income, stood at Rs 687 crore in the quarter under review, 10.3 per cent down from Rs 766 crore.

The fall can be attributed to low exports, said the statement.

RITES is a Miniratna Schedule 'A' Central Public Sector Undertaking under the Ministry of Railways.

The board of directors has recommended a final dividend of Rs 6 per share amounting to Rs 144 crore for FY23, which is 60 per cent of the paid-up capital.

Upon approval, the total dividend payout ratio attributed for FY23 will stand at 92.8 per cent.

Rahul Mithal, Chairman and Managing Director, RITES Limited, said, "Highest-ever consultancy revenue in FY23 underscored the fact that consultancy business is our core strength, which we will continue to leverage aggressively, tapping the immense opportunities.

Also Read

BSE Odisha 10th Result 2023: All you need to know about checking result

Budget 2023 to increase capex for infra projects for growth: Experts

CBSE Results 2023: Everything you need to know to check at website

Karnataka SSLC Class 10 Result 2023: Result out, all details here

Karnataka SSLC 10th Result 2023 Date, Time: Everything you need to know

State Bank of India's Q4 standalone net jumps 83% to Rs 16,695 crore

Bata India's profit rises to Rs 656.23 mn on lower costs, higher demand

PNB Housing Finance Q4 net rises 65% to Rs 279 cr on improved margins, NII

ITC net profit rises 23.35% to Rs 5,175 crore in Q4FY23, beats estimates

IndiGo posts Rs 919 crore net profit, its best-fourth quarter ever

Topics :Rites LtdTransport infrastructure

First Published: May 19 2023 | 12:03 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story