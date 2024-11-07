Lupin Q2FY25 results: Net profit jumps 74% to Rs 853 cr on strong demand

Indian generic drugmaker Lupin reported a bigger-than-expected rise in second-quarter profit on Thursday, driven by strong demand for its respiratory and diabetes management drugs.

Consolidated net profit of the company, which makes biosimilars and active pharmaceutical ingredients, rose to Rs 853 crore (about $101 million) for the quarter ended Sept. 30, up about 74 per cent from a year earlier and higher than analysts' estimates of Rs 729 crore, as per data compiled by LSEG.

Revenue from operations grew 11.3 per cent to Rs 5,497 crore. KEY CONTEXT

Indian generic drugmakers earn a significant share of their revenue from the US, which is the world's biggest pharmaceutical market.

Larger rivals Cipla and Sun Pharma beat their second-quarter profit estimates on strong demand in the US

However, generic drugmakers have also been grappling with lower prices of their drugs amid stiff competition.