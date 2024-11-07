Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

NHPC Q2 results: Net profit falls 37%, revenue rises to Rs 3,402 cr

NHPC Q2 results: Net profit falls 37%, revenue rises to Rs 3,402 cr

Expenses increased to Rs 1,831.08 crore in the second quarter of FY25 from Rs 1,573.54 crore in the year-ago quarter

NHPC, Hydro power
NHPC logo | Wikimedia commons
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 07 2024 | 8:11 PM IST
State-owned NHPC on Thursday reported a 37 per cent fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,069.28 crore in the September quarter compared to the year-ago period due to exceptional expenses.

It had posted a Rs 1,693.26 crore net profit for the period ended September 2023, the company said in an exchange filing.

The company's total income increased to Rs 3,402.09 crore from Rs 3,113.82 crore in the second quarter of 2023-24.

Expenses increased to Rs 1,831.08 crore in the second quarter of FY25 from Rs 1,573.54 crore in the year-ago quarter.

According to the company filing, NHPC paid interest on contractor claims settled under the Vivad se Vishwas Il, Scheme (Contractual Disputes) of the government during the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 amounting to Rs 203.12 crore and Rs 350.03 crore, respectively.

NHPC

First Published: Nov 07 2024 | 8:11 PM IST

