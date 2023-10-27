Home / Companies / Results / SBI Card Q2 results: Net profit grows 15% to Rs 603 cr on higher income

SBI Card Q2 results: Net profit grows 15% to Rs 603 cr on higher income

The interest income grew 28 per cent to Rs 1,902 crore, while income from other sources jumped 21 per cent to Rs 2,186 crore

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Cards-in-force grew by 21 per cent 1.79 crore as of Q2 FY24, against 1.48 crore as of Q2 FY23

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 27 2023 | 11:37 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd (SBI Card) on Friday reported a 15 per cent rise in net profit at Rs 603 crore for the quarter ended September on higher income.

The pure-play credit card company, promoted by the country's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI), had reported a net profit of Rs 526 crore in the previous quarter a year earlier.

The total income in the second quarter of the current fiscal rose 22 per cent to Rs 4,221 crore, from Rs 3,453 crore a year ago, SBI Card said in a regulatory filing.

The interest income grew 28 per cent to Rs 1,902 crore, while income from other sources jumped 21 per cent to Rs 2,186 crore.

There was slight deterioration in the company's asset quality with the gross non-performing assets rising to 2.43 per cent of the gross advances as of September, from 2.14 per cent a year earlier.

Net NPAs (bad loans) also rose to 0.89 per cent from 0.78 per cent in the corresponding quarter of last year.

On capital adequacy, the company said the ratio was at 23.3 per cent at the end of the second quarter, from 23.2 per cent at the end of September 2022.

Net worth as of September 30, 2023, was at Rs 11,130 crore as against Rs 9,902 crore as of March 31, 2023, it said.

Cards-in-force grew by 21 per cent 1.79 crore as of Q2 FY24, against 1.48 crore as of Q2 FY23.

Also Read

SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2023: Registration for 6160 vacancies ends today

SBI Q1FY24 preview: Analysts see profit surging up to 169% YoY; here's why

What's capping rally in SBI shares despite record net profit in Q4FY23?

NIM expansion, loan growth: Top 5 things to track in SBI's Q4FY23 results

SBI SCO Application 2023: Last date to apply ends today, check details

City Union Bank net profit flat at Rs 281 crore in September quarter

SBI Life Insurance Q2 net profit stays flat amid rise in expenses

RIL Q2 results: Net profit rises 27.4% to Rs 17,394 crore on energy boost

Bajaj Finserv Q2 results: Consolidated net profit rises 24% to Rs 1,929 cr

IRB Infrastructure Developers net profit rises to Rs 95.74 crore in Q2

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :SBI CardsSBI CardQ2 results

First Published: Oct 27 2023 | 7:44 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Telangana polls: BJP fields AP Mithun Reddy from Mahbubnagar in Telangana

Chhattisgarh Assembly polls: Women commandos to guard 35 booths in Bastar

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs SA Playing 11 LIVE: All eyes of XIs today

IND vs ENG: Virat bowls to Rohit, Bumrah bats for 30 mins, Gill foxed Siraj

India News

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy wants Indian youth to work 70 hours a week

Raahgiri Day 2023: All you need to know about Delhi's traffic advisory

Economy News

Festival season to bring some cheer to economy, say economists: Poll

Reserve Bank of India allows premature deposit withdrawal up to Rs 1 crore

Next Story