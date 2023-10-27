Home / Companies / Results / IRB Infrastructure Developers net profit rises to Rs 95.74 crore in Q2

IRB Infrastructure Developers net profit rises to Rs 95.74 crore in Q2

Total income during the second quarter of the current fiscal rose to Rs 1,874 crore as against Rs 1,438 crore in the year-ago period

Press Trust of India New Delhi
IRB Infra said the board of private InvIT has declared a maiden distribution of Rs 155 crore

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 27 2023 | 7:05 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

IRB Infrastructure Developers on Friday reported a 12.24 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 95.74 crore for the September quarter.

The company had clocked a consolidated net profit of Rs 85.30 crore in the year-ago period, it said in a statement.

Total income during the second quarter of the current fiscal rose to Rs 1,874 crore as against Rs 1,438 crore in the year-ago period.

The company said its toll revenue across IRB and Pvt InvIT entities together was up by 20 per cent year-on-year for the first half of the current fiscal at Rs 2,386 crore from Rs 1,984 crore in the previous fiscal.

"Overall, the performance looks very promising, backed by consistent growth seen in toll collections on a year-on-year basis across assets, coupled with commencement of tolling on Hyderabad Outer Ring Road and achieving financial closure of the build-operate-transfer project bagged earlier in Gujarat," Chairman and Managing Director of the company Virendra D Mhaiskar said.

IRB Infra said the board of private InvIT has declared a maiden distribution of Rs 155 crore.

The same will be reflected in the cash flow of IRB in the next quarter, on receipt of distribution, it added.

Also Read

IRB Infrastructure toll revenue grows 18% to Rs 1,183 cr in Apr-Jun quarter

IRB Infrastructure toll revenue grows 14% to Rs 365 crore in July

IRB Infrastructure toll revenue collection grows 24% to Rs 417 cr in August

IRB Infrastructure bags Rs 7,400-crore Hyderabad Outer Ring Road project

IRB Infrastructure Developers Q1 net profit falls to Rs 134 crore

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Q2 results: Net profit rises 11% to Rs 328 cr

Dr Reddy's Laboratories Q2 results: Net profit rises 33% to Rs 1,480 crore

Bajaj Finserv Q2 consolidated net profit rises 24% to Rs 1,929 cr

Reliance Jio Infocomm Q2 results: Net profit rises 12% to Rs 5,058 crore

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Q2 net profit increases 5% to Rs 274 crore

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :IRB Infrastructure DevelopersQ2 results

First Published: Oct 27 2023 | 7:05 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Telangana polls: BJP fields AP Mithun Reddy from Mahbubnagar in Telangana

Chhattisgarh Assembly polls: Women commandos to guard 35 booths in Bastar

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs SA Playing 11 LIVE: All eyes of XIs today

IND vs ENG: Virat bowls to Rohit, Bumrah bats for 30 mins, Gill foxed Siraj

India News

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy wants Indian youth to work 70 hours a week

Raahgiri Day 2023: All you need to know about Delhi's traffic advisory

Economy News

Festival season to bring some cheer to economy, say economists: Poll

Reserve Bank of India allows premature deposit withdrawal up to Rs 1 crore

Next Story