Home / Companies / Results / Bajaj Finserv Q2 results: Consolidated net profit rises 24% to Rs 1,929 cr

Bajaj Finserv Q2 results: Consolidated net profit rises 24% to Rs 1,929 cr

Its consolidated total income rose by 25 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 26,023 crore in the reporting quarter from Rs 20,803 crore in Q2FY23

Abhijit Lele Mumbai

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 27 2023 | 8:12 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Bajaj Finserv, a listed holding entity for Bajaj group’s finance and insurance businesses, on Friday reported a 24 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase in its net at Rs 1,929 crore for the second quarter of 2023-24 (Q2FY24).

Its consolidated total income rose by 25 per cent to Rs 26,023 crore in the quarter, from Rs 20,803 crore in the year-ago period.

In a statement, Bajaj Finserv said its companies continued their strong operating performance against the backdrop of upbeat macro-economic conditions. Its stock closed almost flat at Rs 1,566 per share on the BSE.

The interest income rose to Rs 13,090 crore in Q2FY24 from Rs 9,727 crore in the same quarter a year ago. The premium and other operating income from insurance business grew to Rs 10,997 crore in Q2 from Rs 8,667 crore a year ago. The fees and commission income rose marginally to Rs 1,371 crore in Q2FY24 from Rs 1,133 crore in Q2FY23.

While its finance cost shot up to Rs 4,449 crore from Rs 2,961 crore, the claims paid stood at Rs 5,085 crore in Q2FY24 up from Rs 3,833 crore in Q2FY23. Fees and commission expenses stood at Rs 1,653 crore against Rs 1,018 crore in the year-ago period.

Also Read

Bajaj Finserv Q1 results: Net profit jumps 48.3% YoY to Rs 1,942.63 crore

Bajaj Auto sales jump 7% to 331,278 units in April, exports fall 43%

Shares of Bajaj Finance fall 3% as management projects margin contraction

How to trade Bajaj Finance and Bajaj Finserv post Q1FY24 earnings?

Bajaj Auto reports 2% decline in total June sales to 340,981 units

IRB Infrastructure Developers net profit rises to Rs 95.74 crore in Q2

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Q2 results: Net profit rises 11% to Rs 328 cr

Dr Reddy's Laboratories Q2 results: Net profit rises 33% to Rs 1,480 crore

Bajaj Finserv Q2 consolidated net profit rises 24% to Rs 1,929 cr

Reliance Jio Infocomm Q2 results: Net profit rises 12% to Rs 5,058 crore

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Bajaj FinanceQ2 resultsfinance sectorBanking sector

First Published: Oct 27 2023 | 7:31 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Telangana polls: BJP fields AP Mithun Reddy from Mahbubnagar in Telangana

Chhattisgarh Assembly polls: Women commandos to guard 35 booths in Bastar

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs SA Playing 11 LIVE: All eyes of XIs today

IND vs ENG: Virat bowls to Rohit, Bumrah bats for 30 mins, Gill foxed Siraj

India News

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy wants Indian youth to work 70 hours a week

Raahgiri Day 2023: All you need to know about Delhi's traffic advisory

Economy News

Festival season to bring some cheer to economy, say economists: Poll

Reserve Bank of India allows premature deposit withdrawal up to Rs 1 crore

Next Story