SBI Card Q3FY24 results: PAT rises 8% to Rs 549 cr, revenue up 30%

The company's revenue increased 30% Y-oY to Rs 4,742 crore in Q3FY24 from Rs 3,656 crore in Q3FY23

SBI Card
Barkha Mathur New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Jan 25 2024 | 7:15 PM IST
SBI Card and Payment Services, on Thursday, reported an increase of 8 per cent year-on-year (Y-oY) in its net profit at Rs 549 crore for the September- December quarter of the financial year 2024 (Q3FY24). The non-banking financial company (NBFC) recorded net profit of Rs 509 crore in Q3FY23.
 
SBI Card's revenue increased 30 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 4,742 crore from Rs 3,656 crore in Q3FY23, the company said in a statement.

For the nine-month perios from April to December 2023, the company recorded a total income of Rs 13,009 crore, which is an increase of 25 per cent, compared to Rs 10,372 crore for the same period in the previous financial year (FY 2022-23).

According to the statement, SBI Card gross non-performing (GNPA) assets were at 2.64 per cent of gross advances as of December 31, 2023, rising from 2.35 per cent as of March 31, 2023. Net non-performing assets were at 0.96 per cent as of December 31, 2023, as against 0.87 per cent as of March 31, 2023.

 

First Published: Jan 25 2024 | 7:15 PM IST

