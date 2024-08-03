SBI Q1 net profit rises 0.9% to Rs 17,035 cr, NII up 5.7% at Rs 41,125.5 cr

State Bank of India – the country’s largest lender - reported muted growth in its net profit of 0.89% during the April-June due to higher provisioning for non-performing assets.

The bank posted a net profit of Rs 17,035.16 crore in Q1FY25 as compared to Rs 16,884.29 crore during the same period of the previous financial year.

Total provisions were up 37.9 per cent Year-on-Year (YoY) at Rs 3,449.42 crore, while loan loss provisions were up 70 per cent at Rs 4,518.07 crore.

Net Interest Income (NII) for the quarter was Rs 41,125.5 crore, up 5.7 per cent and Net Interest Margin (NIM) fell 12 bps, both sequentially and YoY basis, to 3.35 per cent.