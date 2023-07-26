Home / Companies / Results / Shanthi Gears Ltd report 34.8% rise in its PAT for Q1 at Rs 18.12 cr

Shanthi Gears Ltd report 34.8% rise in its PAT for Q1 at Rs 18.12 cr

The company generated free cash flow of Rs 34.3 crore during the quarter ending June 30, 2023, the statement said

Press Trust of India Chennai
Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 26 2023 | 9:13 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Gear and gear products maker Shanthi Gears Ltd has reported a 34.8 per cent rise in its profit after tax for the April-June 2023 quarter at Rs 18.12 crore.

The Coimbatore-based firm, part of the diversified conglomerate Murugappa Group, had registered a profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 13.44 crore during the corresponding quarter of last year.

For the year ending March 31, 2023, the PAT stood at Rs 67.05 crore.

The total income during the quarter under review grew to Rs 125.44 crore from Rs 100.99 crore registered in the same period of last year. For the year ending March 31, 2023, the total income of the company was at Rs 456.89 crore.

In a statement, the company said the focus on cost optimisation and lower capital employed enabled it to sustain a healthy Return On average Invested Capital (ROIC) to 54 per cent during the quarter under review.

The company generated free cash flow of Rs 34.3 crore during the quarter ending June 30, 2023, the statement said.

Also Read

Shanthi Gears reports Q4 profit after tax of Rs 19.47 crore in Q4FY23

Tube Investments of India records over 100% jump in Q4 consolidated net

DTE announces Assam PAT 2023 exam date, here's how to apply for the exam

Corporate India recognises need for flexibility, skilled workforce: Study

HDFC Life misses Q4 profit view on higher expenses, PAT rises marginally

NBFC REC posts 21% increase in Q1 profit, gross NPA falls to 4.44%

Bajaj Finance Q1 results: Net profit climbs to 32% on healthy NII

Syngene International Q1 net profit increases by 26% to Rs 93 crore

PNB Q1 Result: Net soars 307% to Rs 1,255 crore on interest income

Cipla Q1 PAT up 45% YoY to Rs 996 crore on strong India, US business

Topics :Q1 results

First Published: Jul 26 2023 | 9:13 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story