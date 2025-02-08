Shanti Educational Initiatives Q3 results: PAT jumps 10-fold to Rs 1.95 cr

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 08 2025 | 3:51 PM IST
Ahmedabad-based education services provider Shanti Educational Initiatives Ltd (SEIL) has reported a 10-fold jump in net profit for the October-December quarter on the back of a surge in total income.

The BSE-listed company reported more than five-fold jump in total income to Rs 20.94 crore for the third quarter of 2024-25 compared to Rs 4 crore in the year-ago period driven by all-round growth across its entities, the company said in a statement. 

For the nine-month period, total income rose more than two-fold to Rs 43.24 crore against Rs 18.80 crore in 9MFY24. Net profit stood at Rs 7.5 crore in April-December FY25 compared to Rs 4.73 crore reported in 9MFY24, the statement said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Q3 resultsEducational institutes

First Published: Feb 08 2025 | 3:51 PM IST

