Sun TV Q3 results: PAT falls 20% to Rs 363.26 cr, revenue down 10.3%

Sun TV Networks Ltd on Friday reported a decline of 20 per cent in its consolidated profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 363.26 crore for the third quarter ended December 2024.

The company had reported a PAT of Rs 454.09 crore in the October-December period a year ago, according to a BSE filing from Sun TV Network, one of the largest broadcasters.

Its revenue from operations declined 10.35 per cent to Rs 827.56 crore in the December quarter. This same stood at Rs 923.15 crore in the year-ago period.

Sun TV Networks' total expenses increased 10.86 per cent at Rs 500.01 crore in the december quarter of FY25.

The total income of Sun TV Networks in the December quarter was Rs 967.56 crore, down 8.6 per cent.

Moreover, in a separate filing, Sun TV informed its board has declared an interim dividend of 50 per cent, which is Rs 2.50 per equity share of Rs 5 each for financial year 2024-25.

It also owns SunRisers Hyderabad Cricket Franchise of the Indian Premier League and SunRisers Eastern Cape of Cricket South Africa's T20 League.

"The results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2024, include income from the Holding Company's Cricket Franchises ("Sunrisers Hyderabad" and "Sunrisers Eastern Cape") of Rs 8.98 crore and Rs 522.66 crore and corresponding costs of Rs 1.09 crore and Rs 238.85 crore, respectively," it said.

Sun TV Network operates satellite television channels across seven languages - Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Bangla, Hindi and Marathi, and airs FM radio stations across India.

Shares of Sun TV Networks Ltd settled 1.42 per cent lower at Rs 629.65 apiece on the BSE.