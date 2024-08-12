Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / Results / Balrampur Chini Q1 results: Net profit dips 4.6% on lower sugar output

Balrampur Chini Q1 results: Net profit dips 4.6% on lower sugar output

The net profit stood at Rs 73.50 crore in the same quarter previous fiscal, according to a regulatory filing

Negligible debt and scale make Balrampur Chini most profitable
Balrampur Chini expects higher cane availability in Uttar Pradesh.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 12 2024 | 10:05 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd on Monday reported a 4.6 per cent drop in its consolidated net profit to Rs 70.15 crore in the first quarter of the current fiscal, as lower sugarcane availability hit production volumes.

The net profit stood at Rs 73.50 crore in the same quarter previous fiscal, according to a regulatory filing.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Its revenue from operations rose 2.3 per cent to Rs 1,421.59 crore in the quarter ended June 30 this fiscal from 1,389.62 crore in the year-ago period.

The expenses increased to Rs 1,334 crore from Rs 1,301 crore in the said period.

According to the company, sugarcane crushing remained down 54 per cent, sugar production fell 48 per cent due to lower cane availability, and the distillery segment was impacted by regulatory issues and reduced cane supply.

"Despite facing challenges in distillery operations due to regulatory issues, the sugar segment has continued to perform well in a seasonally soft quarter, benefiting from higher volumes and realisations," Balrampur Chini Mills Chairman and Managing Director Vivek Saraogi said.

More From This Section

RCFL Q1 results: Net profit down 84% at Rs 11 cr on higher finance cost

NMDC Q1 results: Net profit up 20% at Rs 1,984 cr on higher prices

Voda Idea Q1 results: Net loss narrows to Rs 6,432 cr on reduced expenses

Panasonic Energy India Q1 results: Net profit grows to Rs 4.14 cr

Hindustan Copper Q1 results: Net profit rises two-fold to Rs 113.40 cr

The company is focusing on cane development and varietal rebalancing to address supply issues.

IMD has forecast normal monsoon rains for the upcoming season, which could improve yields.

Balrampur Chini expects higher cane availability in Uttar Pradesh, while lower acreage may reduce supply in Maharashtra and Karnataka, the filing added.

Shares of the company settled marginally up at Rs 495.55 per piece on the BSE on Monday.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

MCA website lists Agora status as 'active'; contradicts Buch's claim

JSW Steel to invest $120 mn in Australian miner for raw material security

58 dead, 80,000 ha crop damage in K'taka due to above normal monsoon rains

How a housing scheme scam led to ex-Pakistan ISI chief Faiz Hameed's arrest

Surveys on tourism, health and household travel on cards in 80th NSS round

Topics :Balrampur Chini MillsBalrampur ChiniQ1 results

First Published: Aug 12 2024 | 10:05 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story