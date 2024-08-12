RCFL Q1 results: Net profit down 84% at Rs 11 cr on higher finance cost

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Total income increased to Rs 4,396.06 crore from Rs 4,042.95 crore in the year-ago period. Expenses rose to Rs 4,409.93 crore from Rs 4,009.02 crore

RCFL
Shares of the company on Monday settled down 1.40 per cent at Rs 200.35 apiece on the BSE. | Source: PSU Connect
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 12 2024 | 9:26 PM IST
State-owned Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd (RCFL) on Monday posted 84 per cent fall in consolidated net profit at Rs 10.80 crore for the first quarter of 2024-25 on higher finance cost.

Net profit stood at Rs 67.79 crore in the same quarter previous year, according to a regulatory filing.

Total income increased to Rs 4,396.06 crore from Rs 4,042.95 crore in the year-ago period. Expenses rose to Rs 4,409.93 crore from Rs 4,009.02 crore.

RCFL said the government has reduced rates of Nutrient Based Subsidy (NBS) since October 1, 2023, which has adversely impacted profitability of phosphatic and potassic fertilizers.

Shares of the company on Monday settled down 1.40 per cent at Rs 200.35 apiece on the BSE.


First Published: Aug 12 2024 | 9:25 PM IST

