State Bank of India Q3 result: Net profit declines 35% on pension provision

SBI reported credit growth of 14.38% Y-o-Y, of which retail advances and corporate loans registered Y-o-Y growth of 15.28% and 10.71%, respectively

Abhijit Lele Mumbai

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 03 2024 | 3:30 PM IST
State Bank of India (SBI), the country's largest lender, reported a net profit of Rs 9,164 crore in the October-December quarter (Q3FY24), down 35.5 per cent from Rs 14,205 crore in the same period of the previous year (Q3FY23), due to a Rs 7,100 crore provision for pension liabilities.

Net interest income grew by 4.6 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 39,816 crore, while other income marginally fell to Rs 11,459 crore.

Net interest margin for the quarter was 3.22 per cent, down by 28 basis points from 3.50 per cent during the same period of the previous year.

SBI reported credit growth of 14.38 per cent Y-o-Y, of which retail advances and corporate loans registered year-on-year growth of 15.28 per cent and 10.71 per cent, respectively.

“Whole bank deposits grew at 13.02 per cent Y-o-Y, out of which Current Account and Savings Account (Casa) deposits grew by 4.48 per cent Y-o-Y. The Casa ratio stands at 41.18 per cent as on December 31, 2023,” SBI said in a press release.

The bank's gross Non-Performing Asset (NPA) ratio was 2.42 per cent at the end of December, improved by 72 basis points Y-o-Y. The net NPA ratio was at 0.64 per cent, improved by 13 basis points Y-o-Y. The provision coverage rate fell from 76.12 per cent in December 2022 to 74.17 per cent in December 2023.

The Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) at the end of the third quarter of the financial year 2024 stands at 13.05 per cent, compared to 14.28 per cent at the end of September.

First Published: Feb 03 2024 | 3:30 PM IST

