Sun Pharma's growth prospects look healthy; analysts positive on the stock

Domestic sales for the firm were up 8.7 per cent YoY, to Rs 3,360 crore (32 per cent of sales) with 6 per cent volume growth. Emerging market sales were up 7.5 per cent YoY, to $221 million (17 per cent sales). Rest of the world sales were up 7.4 per cent YoY, to $191 million (15 per cent of sales). Specialty sales grew 28 per cent YoY, to $237 million, and growth was led by a pickup in sales of Ilumya, Cequa, and Winlevi in the US. The three are expected to continue to give strong contributions. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) was up 21 per cent YoY to Rs 2,560 crore.

Adjusted for Exceptional Items, sales grew 14 per cent to Rs 10,725 crore in Q4FY23 while the US sales were up 10.5 per cent YoY, to $430 million (33 per cent of sales). Sun Pharma has launched g-Revlimid, which made a notable contribution to US generics sales.