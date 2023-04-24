Home / Companies / Results / Tamilnad Mercantile Bank net profit up 11% in Q4 of FY23, expenditure rises

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank net profit up 11% in Q4 of FY23, expenditure rises

Board recommends final dividend of Rs 5 per equity share, in addition to interim of Rs 5 per share paid before

BS Reporter Chennai
Tamilnad Mercantile Bank net profit up 11% in Q4 of FY23, expenditure rises

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2023 | 3:38 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank (TMB) on Monday posted an 11 per cent increase in net profit at Rs 253 crore for the fourth quarter of FY23, compared to Rs 227 crore in the same period in FY22.
The bank’s total income was up by 4 per cent: from Rs 1,201 crore in March 2021-22 to Rs 1,254 crore in the fourth quarter of FY23. TMB’s net interest income was up 8 per cent year-on-year in the fourth quarter of FY23 at Rs 527 crore, up from Rs 488 crore last year. The bank’s total expenditure was up by 10 per cent from Rs 774 crore by the end of March 2022 to Rs 849.6 crore during the same period in FY23. Operating profit during the period under review dipped by 5 per cent to Rs 404.41 crore, compared to Rs 426.39 crore in the year-ago period.

The lender's asset quality profile improved with gross non-performing assets (GNPAs) at 1.39 per cent in March 2023, compared with 1.69 per cent in the year-ago period. Net NPAs dipped to 0.62 per cent from 0.95 per cent. The provision coverage ratio improved to 90.90 per cent for the quarter under review from 87.92 per cent a year ago.
During the financial year 2022-23, the bank’s net profit increased by 25 per cent from Rs 821.92 crore to Rs 1,029.26 crore. The bank’s total income saw a marginal increase of 1.38 per cent o Rs 4,710 crore during the financial year.

The bank’s board recommended on Monday a final dividend of Rs 5 per equity share, in addition to an interim dividend of Rs 5 per share paid on March 6, 2023, for the year ended March 31, 2023.

Topics :Tamilnad Mercantile BankQ4 ResultsdividendGNPAsNPAs

First Published: Apr 24 2023 | 3:11 PM IST

Also Read

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank's Q2 net rises 37.15% to Rs 262.3 crore

Vedanta dividend: Decision on fifth payout today; check all details here

Nestle India dividend 2023: FMCG giant to consider dividend pay on April 12

Max Life partners with Tamilnad Mercantile Bank to offer life insurance

Banks' net NPA ratio at 10-yr low, GNPAs continue downward journey: RBI

Bank of Maharashtra Q4 net profit more than doubles to Rs 840 crore

IndusInd Bank to Persistent Systems: Q4 results to watch out for today

Earnings boost lifts early bird results; profit up 15.2% in March quarter

ICICI Bank Q4 net profit rises 30% to Rs 9,122 crore on margin expansion

Q4 results: ICICI Bank consolidated net profit up 27% to Rs 9,852 crore

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story