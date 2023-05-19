

The company's operating earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) at Rs 51.8 crore in Q4FY23 as aginst Rs 23.9 crore in Q4FY22. The standalone operating Ebitda for TCIL came at Rs 20.5 crore in Q4FY23 as against Rs 2.8 crore for Q4FY22. Thomas Cook (India) Limited (TCIL)'s consolidated total income from operations for the March quarter of the previous financial year Q4FY23 grew by 150 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 1,320 crore, the company said in a media release.



Sterling Holidays registered highest Ebitda and profit before tax (PBT) since inception, where Ebitda came in at Rs 110 crore for FY23, PBT at Rs 65.9 crore vs Rs 43.6 crore in FY22. The Group’s operating Ebitda grew significantly to Rs 270 crore for the full financial year 2022-23 (FY23) against a loss of Rs 120 crore in FY22. The growth was driven by foreign exchange & travel businesses (Thomas Cook), hospitality (Sterling Holidays).