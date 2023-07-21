Home / Companies / Results / UltraTech Cement Q1 results: Net profit jumps 6.5%, revenue up 16.9%

UltraTech Cement Q1 results: Net profit jumps 6.5%, revenue up 16.9%

The profit before interest, depreciation and tax was Rs 3,223 crore, compared to Rs 3,204 crore year-on-year (YoY)

BS Web Team New Delhi
The profit after tax was Rs 1,688 crore, as compared to Rs 1,584 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 21 2023 | 4:09 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

UltraTech Cement saw its first quarter (Q1FY24) net profit jump 6.5 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 1,688.45 crore from Rs 1,584.08 crore in Q1FY23. The company said this in a BSE filing.

The revenue from operations for Q1FY24 came in at Rs 17,737.10 crore, compared to Rs 15,163.98 crore in Q1FY23, an increase of 16.9 per cent.

The consolidated net sales stood at Rs17,519 crore, as compared to Rs 15,007 crore over the corresponding period of the previous year.

The profit before interest, depreciation and tax was Rs 3,223 crore, compared to Rs 3,204 crore YoY.

The profit after tax was Rs 1,688 crore, as compared to Rs 1,584 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Following the commissioning of 12.4 mtpa (million tonnes per annum) capacity of grey cement in FY23, the company has further commissioned 4.3 mtpa capacity so far in this financial year. These include 2.2 mtpa brownfield cement capacity at Patliputra in April, 2023; 0.8 mtpa brownfield cement capacity at Neem ka Thana, Rajasthan, in May 2023; and 1.3 mtpa brownfield cement capacity at Sonar Bangla, West Bengal in July 2023. 

The company states that higher infrastructure spending ahead of the general elections in 2024 is expected to further propel cement demand during this fiscal year. 

 

Also Read

Improving profitability, lower debt to give strength to UltraTech Cement

Demand revival hopes, lower costs driving optimism for UltraTech Cement

Cement stocks riding high on hopes of higher demand, capex push

ACC, Ambuja, Dalmia Cement: Analysts remain selective on cement stocks

Grasim, UltraTech: Cement stocks eye up to 10% upside on GST review

HDFC Life Q1 profit rises 15% to Rs 415 crore; total premium up 16%

ICICI Securities Q1 PAT dips 1% to Rs 271 cr, revenue surges 18%

Mphasis reports slight decline of 1.4% in Q1 net profit to Rs 396 cr

Ultratech Cement's Q1 profit rises 6.6% on strong domestic demand

Glenmark Life Sciences Q1FY24 results: Net profit up 24.5% to Rs 135.4 cr

Topics :Aditya BirlaAditya birla Ultra techUltraTech Cement ACCUltraTech Cement

First Published: Jul 21 2023 | 4:09 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story