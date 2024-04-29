Home / Companies / Results / UltraTech Cement Q4FY24 results: PAT up 35% at Rs 2,258 cr, revenue up 9%

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 29 2024 | 4:13 PM IST
UltraTech Cement Limited on Monday reported a 35.54 per cent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 2,258.12 crore for the quarter that ended on March 31 in financial year 2023-24 (Q4FY24). The company had reported a net profit of Rs 1,665.95 crore during the same period last year (Q4FY23).

Sequentially, the net profit went up 27.07 per cent from Rs 1,776.98 crore in the last quarter.

The company's revenue from operations increased by 9.41 per cent to Rs 20,418.94 crore in Q4, compared to Rs 18,662.38 crore reported in the year before. On a quarter-on-quarter basis, the revenue for operations stood at Rs 16,739.97 crore.

The company reported a total income of Rs 20,554.55 crore for Q4. This was a 9.42 per cent increase from Rs 18,783.89 crore reported during the year-ago period. On a quarter-on-quarter basis, the total income was up 21.76 per cent. It was Rs 16,880.45 crore in Q3FY24.

For the entire financial year, the company reported a rise in net profit by 38.33 per cent at Rs 7,005.00 crore, compared to Rs 5,063.96 crore reported at the end of FY23. The company's revenue from operations for FY24 increased by 12.12 per cent at Rs 70,908.14 crore, compared to Rs 63,239.98 crore in the previous financial year.

Total income for the company increased by 12.20 per cent at Rs 71,525.09 crore in FY24, compared to Rs 63,743.06 crore reported in FY23.

The company announced an interim dividend of Rs 70 per share.

On Monday, the shares of UltraTech Cement closed trading at Rs 9,970.85 ahead of the company's Q4FY24 financial results.

First Published: Apr 29 2024 | 3:42 PM IST

