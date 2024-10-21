Union Bank Q2 FY25 results: Net up 34.4% on non-interest income boost

Public sector lender Union Bank of India’s (Union Bank) net profit during the second quarter of financial year 2024-25 (Q2 FY25) soared 34.43 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 4,720 crore, aided by a healthy rise in non-interest income.

Sequentially, the Mumbai-based lender’s net profit rose by 28.3 per cent from Rs 3,679 crore in June 2024 (Q1 FY25), according to a press statement filed with the stock exchange (BSE). Its stock closed 0.70 per cent lower at Rs 54.38 a share on BSE on Tuesday.

Its net interest income (NII) shrank by 0.87 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 9,047 crore in Q2 FY25 compared to Rs 9,126 crore in the same quarter a year ago. Sequentially, NII declined by 3.88 per cent from Rs 9,412 crore in Q1 FY25. The net interest margin (NIM) shrank by 28 basis points (bps) to 2.90 per cent in Q2 FY25 compared to 3.18 per cent in Q2 FY24. Sequentially, NIM was down by 15 bps to 3.05 per cent in Q1 FY25.