Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / Results / Bajaj Housing Finance Q2 results: Profit up 21% on steady home loan demand

Bajaj Housing Finance Q2 results: Profit up 21% on steady home loan demand

The company, a unit of non-bank lender Bajaj Finance , reported its first quarterly earnings since its $782 million initial public offering in September that gathered strong investor interest

Q2 earnings, Q2 results
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 21 2024 | 6:26 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
India's most valuable home loan financier Bajaj Housing Finance posted a 21% rise in its second-quarter profit on Monday as demand for credit remained robust.
 
The company, a unit of non-bank lender Bajaj Finance, reported its first quarterly earnings since its $782 million initial public offering in September that gathered strong investor interest.
 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Profit after tax rose to Rs 546 crore (nearly $65 million) for the three months ending Sept. 30 from Rs 451 crore a year earlier.
 
Demand for houses is rising in the world's most-populous country, boosting demand for home loans.
 
Residential real estate prices are set to rise steadily over the next few years, driven by demand for premium properties, which form a dominant part of Bajaj Housing Finance's business.
 
Its loan assets rose 27% year-on-year to Rs 89,878 crore during the September quarter. Total assets under management rose 26% to over Rs 1 trillion.
 

More From This Section

UltraTech Cement Q2FY25 results: Net profit dips 36% to Rs 820 crore

PhonePe brings down losses to Rs 1,996 crore in FY24, revenues up 85%

Dalmia Bharat Q2 results: PAT drops 60% to Rs 49 cr, revenue at Rs 3,087 cr

Punjab & Sind Bank Q2FY25 results: Net profit grows 26% to Rs 240 cr

UCO Bank Q2 results: PAT up 50% at Rs 603 cr on boost in interest income

Net interest income, the difference between interest earned and paid, rose 13% to Rs 713 crore.
 
Asset quality worsened, with gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans rising to 0.29% at the end of September, from 0.24% a year earlier.
 
Bajaj Housing Finance's shares have fallen 17% since listing and settled about 2% lower ahead of the results.
 
Rivals PNB Housing Finance and LIC Housing Finance are expected to report second-quarter results on Oct. 24 and Oct. 28, respectively.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Why Bajaj Housing Finance shares fell 6% on October 14; Check reasons here

IPO lock-in exit wave: Bharti Hexacom, Bajaj Housing, DOMS, among others

Bajaj Housing Finance slips 10%, hits lowest level since listing; check why

Mankind Pharma, Bajaj Housing, Ola Electric, 40 others to exit IPO lock-in

Bajaj Housing gains 2% after Q2 FY25 AUM crosses Rs 1-trillion milestone

Topics :Bajaj Housing Finance LimitedQ2 resultscorporate earnings

First Published: Oct 21 2024 | 6:22 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story