Home / Companies / Results / United Spirits profit climbs on premium liquor demand in third quarter

United Spirits profit climbs on premium liquor demand in third quarter

A greater number of affluent Indians are choosing more expensive cars and consuming pricier food and liquor, unaffected by inflation

Revenue rose around 5% to 69.49 billion rupees. Revenue had fallen in each of the earlier four quarters
Reuters BENGALURU

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 23 2024 | 6:19 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

India's United Spirits, which makes Smirnoff vodka, reported a rise in third-quarter profit on Tuesday, buoyed by strong demand for its premium brands of alcohol.

A greater number of affluent Indians are choosing more expensive cars and consuming pricier food and liquor, unaffected by inflation.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

This boosted the Diageo PLC-owned company's profit before exceptional items and taxes by 51% to 4.59 billion rupees ($55.22 million) in the quarter ending Dec. 31 from a year earlier.

Last year, the company had made a provision of 1.48 billion rupees as an exceptional item for costs related to a revamp of its supply chain.

Sales in United Spirits' premium segment, which includes brands such as Johnnie Walker, Signature and Antiquity and accounts for roughly 80% of its net sales, rose 4.6% in the quarter.

Meanwhile, inflation and increased competition curbed sales of the lesser-priced 'popular' segment, which includes McDowell's No. 1, Vat 69 and Royal Challenger brands. Sales in the segment fell nearly 23% in the quarter.

Revenue rose around 5% to 69.49 billion rupees. Revenue had fallen in each of the earlier four quarters.

The company benefited from softer input costs for glass, packing materials, and barley, reducing raw material costs by 7%.

However, expenses for extra neutral alcohol, a key ingredient, remain a millstone around liquor makers' necks, analysts have said.

Rival Radico Khaitan, which makes Magic Moments vodka, will report its third-quarter results next month.

Also Read

Karnataka charges Rs 513 for a liquor bottle that costs Rs 100 in Goa

GST Council likely to exempt distilled alcohol used to make liquor from tax

Dream Girl 2 box office collection day 6: Movie inches closer to ₹60 crore

Restaurant owners urge Maha govt to rollback 5% hike in VAT on liquor

Indian alcohol cos seek elimination of 'non-tariff barriers' in EU markets

Automotive companies likely to report buoyant Q3 revenue growth of 18%

Tata Elxsi Q3 net profit rises 6% to Rs 206 cr on transportation segment

Axis Bank Q3 result: Net profit up 3.7% to Rs 6,071 cr, NII at Rs 12,532 cr

Granules Q3 results: Profit rises marginally by 1.6% to Rs 126 crore

REC Q3 profit up 13.5% at Rs 3,308 cr, income rises to Rs Rs 12,071 cr

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :United Spirits Q3 resultscorporate earningsLiquor firms

First Published: Jan 23 2024 | 6:19 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story