United Spirits profit climbs on premium liquor demand in third quarter

India's United Spirits, which makes Smirnoff vodka, reported a rise in third-quarter profit on Tuesday, buoyed by strong demand for its premium brands of alcohol.

A greater number of affluent Indians are choosing more expensive cars and consuming pricier food and liquor, unaffected by inflation.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

This boosted the Diageo PLC-owned company's profit before exceptional items and taxes by 51% to 4.59 billion rupees ($55.22 million) in the quarter ending Dec. 31 from a year earlier.

Last year, the company had made a provision of 1.48 billion rupees as an exceptional item for costs related to a revamp of its supply chain.

Sales in United Spirits' premium segment, which includes brands such as Johnnie Walker, Signature and Antiquity and accounts for roughly 80% of its net sales, rose 4.6% in the quarter.

Meanwhile, inflation and increased competition curbed sales of the lesser-priced 'popular' segment, which includes McDowell's No. 1, Vat 69 and Royal Challenger brands. Sales in the segment fell nearly 23% in the quarter.

Revenue rose around 5% to 69.49 billion rupees. Revenue had fallen in each of the earlier four quarters.

The company benefited from softer input costs for glass, packing materials, and barley, reducing raw material costs by 7%.

However, expenses for extra neutral alcohol, a key ingredient, remain a millstone around liquor makers' necks, analysts have said.

Rival Radico Khaitan, which makes Magic Moments vodka, will report its third-quarter results next month.