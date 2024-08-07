Uno Minda Ltd Q1FY25 results: Net profit jumps 17% to Rs 210.8 cr

Auto components maker Uno Minda Ltd on Wednesday reported a 17 per cent rise in consolidated profit after tax at Rs 210.8 crore in the first quarter ended June 30, 2024.

The company had posted a consolidated profit after tax of Rs 180.17 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal, Uno Minda said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations in the first quarter stood at Rs 3,817.51 crore, as against Rs 3,092.66 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

Total expenses in the quarter were higher at Rs 3,587.78 crore, as compared to Rs 2,906.79 crore in the same period a year ago.