Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / Results / Vedanta Q1 FY25 results: Net profit rises 36.6% to Rs 3,606 crore

Vedanta Q1 FY25 results: Net profit rises 36.6% to Rs 3,606 crore

The company's other income was down 59.8 per cent to Rs 934 crore on a Y-o-Y basis

Vedanta
Vedanta(Photo: Reuters)
Amritha Pillay Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 06 2024 | 6:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Vedanta reported a 36.6 per cent rise in net profit for the first quarter of financial year 2025 (Q1FY25) on the back of lower expenses.

The company reported a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 3,606 crore, up from Rs 2,640 crore on a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) basis. Reported profit for the same period was at Rs 5,095 crore, up 54 per cent.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


Vedanta reported a 5.5 per cent dip in total expenses compared to the corresponding period previous year. Net sales in the same period was up 5.7 per cent to Rs 35,239 crore.

“Overall cost of production declined by about 20 per cent year-on-year on the back of structural changes and other initiatives,” the company said in a statement.

Sequentially, the company’s PAT was up 163 per cent and net sales was flat.

Arun Misra, executive director, Vedanta said, “Vedanta has delivered a strong start to the year, with exceptional Ebitda improvement of 47 per cent and PAT improvement by 54 per cent year- on-year on the back of improved margins, and robust cost reduction across all operations.” Ebitda is earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation.

More From This Section

Shree Cement Q1FY25 results: Net profit down 51.3% at Rs 278.45 cr

TVS Motor Q1FY25 results: PAT rises 23.5% to Rs 577 cr on strong demand

Bajaj Electricals Q1FY25 results: Net profit falls 25% to Rs 28.1 cr

Power Finance Corp Q1 results: Net profit rises over 20% to Rs 7,182 cr

Bharti Airtel Q1 FY25 results: Profit rises 158% on new 4G, 5G users


The company’s other income was down 59.8 per cent to Rs 934 crore on Y-o-Y basis.

On its proposed demerger into six separate listed entities, the company said all the requisite approvals have been secured, and the demerger scheme filed with National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) is on track.

For its oil and gas segment, the company said the natural decline in the average daily gross operated production of 112.4 kboepd was partially offset by the infill wells brought online in Mangala and RDG fields.

In the iron ore segment, the company said Karnataka saleable ore production was at 1.2 million tonnes, down 4 per cent Y-o-Y and 33 per cent sequentially due to temporary suspension of mine production during May 2024.

The company recently also raised Rs 8,500 crore through the qualified institutional placement (QIP) route. 

Ajay Goel, chief financial officer for Vedanta said, “The proceeds from the QIP will be further instrumental in deleveraging the balance sheet and reduction of finance cost.” 

The company said that net debt was at Rs 61,324 crore and gross debt was at Rs 78,016 crore as of June.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Vedanta gets clearance from BSE, NSE for proposed demerger into six firms

HZL market cap up nearly 477 times to Rs 2.8 trn, says Chairperson Hebbar

Vedanta Nico inks pact for supplying nickel to US-based AEsir Technologies

Vedanta shares gain 3.8% on S&P Global Ratings upgrade of UK parent

Vedanta Aluminium, NITI Aayog hold stakeholder meet on red mud utilisation

Topics :Anil AgarwalVedanta Q1 resultsNCLT cases

First Published: Aug 06 2024 | 4:31 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story