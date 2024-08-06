Vedanta Q1 FY25 results: Net profit rises 36.6% to Rs 3,606 crore

Vedanta reported a 36.6 per cent rise in net profit for the first quarter of financial year 2025 (Q1FY25) on the back of lower expenses.

The company reported a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 3,606 crore, up from Rs 2,640 crore on a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) basis. Reported profit for the same period was at Rs 5,095 crore, up 54 per cent. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Vedanta reported a 5.5 per cent dip in total expenses compared to the corresponding period previous year. Net sales in the same period was up 5.7 per cent to Rs 35,239 crore.

“Overall cost of production declined by about 20 per cent year-on-year on the back of structural changes and other initiatives,” the company said in a statement.

Sequentially, the company’s PAT was up 163 per cent and net sales was flat.

Arun Misra, executive director, Vedanta said, “Vedanta has delivered a strong start to the year, with exceptional Ebitda improvement of 47 per cent and PAT improvement by 54 per cent year- on-year on the back of improved margins, and robust cost reduction across all operations.” Ebitda is earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation.

The company’s other income was down 59.8 per cent to Rs 934 crore on Y-o-Y basis.

On its proposed demerger into six separate listed entities, the company said all the requisite approvals have been secured, and the demerger scheme filed with National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) is on track.

For its oil and gas segment, the company said the natural decline in the average daily gross operated production of 112.4 kboepd was partially offset by the infill wells brought online in Mangala and RDG fields.

In the iron ore segment, the company said Karnataka saleable ore production was at 1.2 million tonnes, down 4 per cent Y-o-Y and 33 per cent sequentially due to temporary suspension of mine production during May 2024.

The company recently also raised Rs 8,500 crore through the qualified institutional placement (QIP) route.

Ajay Goel, chief financial officer for Vedanta said, “The proceeds from the QIP will be further instrumental in deleveraging the balance sheet and reduction of finance cost.”

The company said that net debt was at Rs 61,324 crore and gross debt was at Rs 78,016 crore as of June.