Vedanta Q2 results: Net loss at Rs 1,783 cr, income rises to Rs 39,585 cr

The consolidated income of the company in the July-September period increased to Rs 39,585 crore from Rs 37,351 crore in the year-ago period

Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Nov 4 2023 | 4:45 PM IST
Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta Ltd on Saturday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 1,783 crore for the second quarter ended September 2023 on account of one-time exceptional item because of adoption of new tax rate.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,808 crore in the year-ago period, Vedanta Ltd said in a filing to BSE.

The consolidated income of the company in the July-September period increased to Rs 39,585 crore from Rs 37,351 crore in the year-ago period.

Vedanta Ltd, a subsidiary of Vedanta Resources Ltd, is a diversified global natural resources company with significant operations in oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, copper, iron ore, steel, aluminium and power across India, South Africa and Namibia.

Topics :Vedanta Q2 resultsMining industry

First Published: Nov 4 2023 | 4:45 PM IST

