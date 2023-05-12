Vedanta Q4 results: Net profit down 68%, dividend of Rs 33/ share declared



The company's consolidated EBITDA was Rs 9,362 crore. The EBITDA margin was at 29 per cent. Vedanta on Friday reported a 67.5 per cent fall in its net profit to Rs 1,881 crore in the quarter ended March 31, 2023, as compared to the same period last year. The revenue was down 5.4 per cent to Rs 37,225 crore during the quarter from Rs 39,342 crore in FY22.



In FY23, it reported an all-time high consolidated revenue of Rs 1.4 trillion, up 11 per cent year-on-year (YoY). The mining major also declared a dividend of Rs 33 per share.