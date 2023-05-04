Hero MotoCorp Q4 results: Net profit rises 37% on higher vehicle sales

The company is also accelerating its EV rollout, with a plan to be in 100 cities within this calendar year, Gupta said.

Commenting on the company's performance, Hero MotoCorp CEO Niranjan Gupta said the company has been able to drive margin expansion and profitable growth this quarter through a judicious combination of pricing, savings, and product mix. "In the coming fiscal year, we have lined up a slew of product launches in different segments with an aim to strengthen our premium portfolio as well as premiumisation of existing models, which will help us deliver improvement in market share," he added.