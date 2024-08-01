Welspun Enterprises Q1 results: Net profit up by 18% to Rs 109.73 cr

Welspun Enterprises on Thursday said it has reported an 18.2 per rise in consolidated profit to Rs 109.73 crore for the quarter ended June 2024.

The company had posted a consolidated profit of Rs 92.80 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing.

The total income of the company in the April-June period increased to Rs 959.76 crore, over Rs 750.04 crore in the year-ago period.

Welspun Enterprises Ltd is one of the country's leading infrastructure developers with a diversified portfolio of projects in the infrastructure and energy sectors.