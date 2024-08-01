Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Welspun Enterprises Q1 results: Net profit up by 18% to Rs 109.73 cr

The company had posted a consolidated profit of Rs 92.80 crore in the year-ago period

Welspun India
The total income of the company in the April-June period increased to Rs 959.76 crore.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
Aug 01 2024
Welspun Enterprises on Thursday said it has reported an 18.2 per rise in consolidated profit to Rs 109.73 crore for the quarter ended June 2024.

The company had posted a consolidated profit of Rs 92.80 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing.

The total income of the company in the April-June period increased to Rs 959.76 crore, over Rs 750.04 crore in the year-ago period.

Welspun Enterprises Ltd is one of the country's leading infrastructure developers with a diversified portfolio of projects in the infrastructure and energy sectors.


Aug 01 2024

