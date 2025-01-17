Wipro Q3 results: Net profit jumps 24.4% to Rs 3,354 cr; revenue up 0.5%

IT major Wipro on Friday reported a 24.5 per cent rise in consolidated net profit for the quarter that ended on December 31, 2024 (Q3 FY25) at Rs 3,353.8 crore year-on-year. During the same period last year the company had declared a net profit of Rs 2694.2 crore.

Consolidated revenue for the October-December quarter rose 0.5 per cent to Rs 22,318.8 crore Y-o-Y from Rs 22,205.1 crore.

The company's order book stood at $3.5 billion (approximately Rs 28,910 crore) during the third quarter, with large deals exceeding $30 million (around Rs 247 crore) amounting to $961 million (approximately Rs 7,935 crore).

"We expect revenue from our IT Services business segment to be in the range of $2,602 million to $2,655 million. This translates to sequential guidance of (-)1.0 per cent to 1.0 per cent in constant currency terms," the company said.

The Company has declared an interim dividend of Rs 6 per equity share with a face value of Rs 2 each, payable to members as of January 28, 2025. The interim dividend will be disbursed on or before February 15, 2025.