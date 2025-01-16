Infosys Q3 results: Net profit rises 11.4% to Rs 6,806 cr, revenue up 7.6%

Infosys , India’s second-largest software exporter by revenue, raised its revenue guidance for the financial year 2024-25 (FY25) to 4.5–5 per cent in constant currency. This is an upward revision from the 3.75–4.5 per cent guidance provided in the second quarter (July–September) of FY25.

This is the second time the company has revised its guidance. In Q1, the company had set its growth guidance at 3–4 per cent. Notably, this revision reflects an increase on both the lower and upper ends, indicating growth momentum has started.

With Infosys revising its revenue guidance upwards, it signals better spends from clients.

The company reported an 11.4 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase in net profit to Rs 6,806 crore for the third quarter of 2024-25 (FY25), beating consensus Bloomberg estimates of around Rs 6,773 crore. Sequentially, net profits were up 4.6 per cent.

Revenue for the quarter stood at Rs 41,764 crore, up 7.6 per cent Y-o-Y, exceeding consensus Bloomberg estimates of Rs 41,353 crore. Sequentially, revenue was up 1.9 per cent.

The company maintained its operating margin guidance of 20–22 per cent for FY25.

“Our strong revenue growth sequentially in a seasonally weak quarter and broad-based year-on-year growth, along with robust operating parameters and margins, is a clear reflection of the success of our differentiated digital offerings, market positioning, and key strategic initiatives. We continue to strengthen our enterprise AI capabilities, particularly focusing on generative AI, which is witnessing increasing client traction,” said Salil Parekh, chief executive officer and managing director.

Infosys reported a steady total contract value (TCV) for the quarter at $2.5 billion, compared to $2.4 billion in Q2. However, this was lower than the Q1 FY25 TCV of $4.1 billion.

The operating margin for the quarter came in at 21.3 per cent, an increase of 0.8 per cent Y-o-Y and 0.2 per cent sequentially.

"We had another quarter of strong performance with revenue growth across segments and operating margin expansion, leading to 11.4 per cent earnings per share (EPS) growth year on year in rupee terms. Our structured approach to operating margin expansion yielded more results in Q3, particularly due to benefits from improving realisation and scale benefits," said Jayesh Sanghrajka, chief financial officer.

Headcount increased for the second consecutive quarter. At the end of Q3 FY25, headcount stood at 323,379, reflecting an addition of 5,591 people. Attrition for the company also rose to 13.7 per cent in Q3, up from 12.9 per cent in Q2.