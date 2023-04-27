Home / Companies / Results / Wipro Q4 net profit dips 0.4% to Rs 3,074.5 crore; revenue rises 11.7%

Wipro Q4 net profit dips 0.4% to Rs 3,074.5 crore; revenue rises 11.7%

The IT major also approved a share buyback for 2.69 crore shares at Rs 445 per share

BS Web Team New Delhi
Wipro Q4 net profit dips 0.4% to Rs 3,074.5 crore; revenue rises 11.7%

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 27 2023 | 4:26 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

IT services provider Wipro Ltd on Thursday reported a 0.4 per cent fall in its net profit in the quarter ending March 31 as compared to the same period last year. The company's net profit during Q4FY23 was Rs 3,074.5 crore.
The profits fell amid a turbulent macro-economic environment. The IT major also approved a share buyback for 2.69 crore shares at Rs 445 per share. 

The firm's IT Services operating margin for the quarter was at 16.3 per cent, flat as compared to Q3FY23. 
The gross revenue of the Bengaluru-based company fell 0.2 per cent QoQ during the quarter. However, it was up 11.7 per cent YoY.

Jatin Dalal, chief financial officer, said, "We continue to maintain our focus on operational improvements and productivity enhancements which led to our IT services margin exit at 16.3 per cent in Q4 despite macro headwinds. We generated strong operating cash flows at 121% of our net income for the quarter."

Also Read

Wipro Q4 preview: Soft quarter likely; share buyback, Q1FY24 guidance eyed

Wipro announces appointment of Amit Choudhary as chief operating officer

Wipro board of directors to consider proposal to buyback of equity shares

Wipro to consider buyback proposal; board meeting on April 26-27

Wipro salary cut for Turbo freshers raises alarm bells for Elite candidates

Axis Bank reports wider-than-expected Q4 loss on $1.41 bn Citi deal

Tech Mahindra Q4 results: PAT drops 26% YoY, dividend at Rs 32/share

Bajaj Finserv net profit rises 31%, announces dividend of Rs 0.8 per share

Coforge Q4 net profit drops 45%; full year revenue crosses $1 bn mark

JTL Industries net profit doubles to Rs 36.65 cr in Jan-Mar quarter

Topics :Q4 ResultsWiproIT companiesBS Web Reports

First Published: Apr 27 2023 | 4:26 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story