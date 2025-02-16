AI can be a game changer in personalised learning: Great Learning CEO

Artificial intelligence (AI) has the potential to be a game changer for the quality, effectiveness, and personalisation of learning, said Mohan Lakhamraju, founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of Great Learning, the professional learning and upskilling company.

In a video interview with Peerzada Abrar, Lakhamraju highlighted the high costs of top-tier education, where the best teachers are typically found at prestigious universities. With the recent launch of AI Mentor and AI Teacher by the company, Lakhamraju believes AI can democratise access to high-quality learning, making it accessible to individuals who have traditionally been unable to afford such opportunities. Edited excerpts:

The edtech industry has been facing many challenges in the past few years. Has the tide turned? There are companies that are doing well and those that are not, as is the case in any other sector. Is there a need for edtech? Absolutely. For adults, online learning is here to stay. That is the only feasible way for them to learn. Similarly, in higher education, a lot of it is moving online, and the value proposition offered is very compelling. Many more people are now able to pursue higher education while working, which has strong prospects. Some segments, such as K-12 and test preparation, which had moved online during Covid, have largely returned to physical mode. It is very hard for young children to stay attentive for a long time online. So, the landscape is different for different companies.

Great Learning posted a 23 per cent year-on-year growth in revenue to $118 million in FY24, and the company said it is profitable. How has it managed to stay profitable while scaling its offerings? It is about focusing on the basics and being disciplined. Things go haywire when there is loose discipline, when companies try to buy revenue, throw money at marketing, and pursue growth at all costs by giving indiscriminate discounts. Growth accelerates beyond the market’s natural capacity when companies follow such practices. We have never done that. We read signals from the market and listen to customers carefully. We have never engaged in ad hoc discounting. We continue to grow and remain profitable.

How do you envision AI improving personalised learning experiences? We have launched AI Mentor and AI Teacher. We have automated a range of support functions for our learners, including instant doubt clearing. We provide coding assistance, offering contextual hints when learners are stuck due to a mistake or are unsure of how to proceed during an assignment or coding practice. As part of our programmes, all learners undertake hands-on projects to apply their knowledge to real-world situations. They often have many questions, which are now answered by AI. We are also providing AI-driven mock interviews, where AI plays the role of an interviewer. Another innovation is the AI Teacher, which leverages the expertise we have built over the past 11 years.

Beyond supporting learners, we aim to offer programmes at much lower prices and make them more accessible through such innovations. If implemented well, AI can be a complete game changer in terms of the quality, effectiveness, and personalisation of learning. With AI being integrated into education, what do you think will be the role of human educators in the future? Human educators will continue to play a vital role—nothing is going to change in that regard. High-quality teaching and teachers are expensive. The best teachers are at the top universities, and it costs a lot of money to learn from them.

We, too, offer classroom and online blended programmes, which are expensive. These will continue to exist. The value of teachers and human interaction in education will always be recognised. What AI is enabling is an expansion of opportunities, bringing a high-quality learning experience to people who have historically not been able to afford it. Everyone understands the importance of AI and the changes it is driving. We are at the forefront of this transformation. Today, I believe we may be one of the largest AI training companies in the world. In 2021, Byju’s acquired Great Learning in a transaction valued at $600 million. Byju’s later faced regulatory issues, disputes with investors, and bankruptcy. How did you tackle that situation? Did it impact you? What are the lessons learnt?

We are no longer part of Byju’s. It was a unique situation, and we are happy not to be associated with it or have to deal with those issues. There has been no impact on our brand identity. Our strategy is to stay focused on what we have always been doing and not get carried away by what is happening with Byju’s. In 2021, there was nothing obvious that suggested things would unfold this way. It is not as if we had some extraordinary insight. At that time, it was about joining forces with the world’s largest education company.