Razorpay elevates Haria to role of CPO as it eyes Southeast Asia expansion

The appointment comes at a time when the company is planning to expand in Southeast Asia and focus on expanding Unified Payments Interface (UPI) and Razorpay POS

Shashank Kumar, managing director and co-founder, Razorpay
Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 11 2025 | 9:36 PM IST
Fintech firm Razorpay on Tuesday elevated Khilan Haria to the role of chief product officer (CPO) from senior vice-president and head of payments product at the company.
 
The appointment comes at a time when the company is planning to expand in Southeast Asia and focus on expanding Unified Payments Interface (UPI) and Razorpay POS (point-of-sale), the company said.
 
“The role will guide Razorpay’s global product roadmap, ensuring the development of industry-first products that align with the company’s vision for growth in emerging markets like Southeast Asia and beyond,” the company said in a statement.
 
Khilan joined Razorpay as senior director of product management.
 
“As we continue to create a global footprint, I am humbled and thrilled to take on this expanded role and contribute to Razorpay’s next chapter of growth. My focus will remain on building innovative, customer-first products that solve critical business challenges and create lasting impact and value,” he said in a statement.
 
In his last role, he led the product charter for online payments and gradually expanded his responsibilities in the company, including offline payments, Razorpay Engage, Optimizer, UPI Switch, Turbo UPI, credit card on UPI, credit lines on UPI, among others.

“As we expand our horizons globally, especially into Southeast Asia, Khilan’s leadership as chief product officer ensures that we continue to deliver impactful solutions that empower businesses in real-time,” said Shashank Kumar, co-founder and managing director, Razorpay.
 
Razorpay, which is looking for a public market foray in the next two to three years, is also moving its domicile to India. At present, the Bengaluru-based company is incorporated in the United States.
First Published: Feb 11 2025 | 9:36 PM IST

