AI infrastructure startup Flam raises $14 million in Series A round

AI infrastructure startup Flam has raised $14 million in its Series A round led by RTP Global, with participation from Dovetail and other strategic investors. With this round, Flam has raised a total of $22 million to date.

The company will use the funding to enhance product development and innovation, expand its presence across North America, Europe and the Middle East, and deepen operations in Asia. It also plans to scale its proprietary infrastructure, broaden its partner programme for creative studios and platforms, and roll out a new enterprise-grade suite of products.

"Our mission is to turn every touchpoint — digital, broadcast TV, mass media, retail, live fan engagements — into an interactive digital experience. Series A capital brings in laser focus to ship the GenAI toolchain that brands and enterprises have been asking for: a full-stack enterprise suite of products across channels to make them engaging, measurable and interactive," said Shourya Agarwal, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Flam.