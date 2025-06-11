Jobs platform Apna's interview prep tool records 7.6 lakh AI interviews

Job seekers are increasingly turning to AI-powered tools for interview preparation, using virtual coaches and real-time feedback to sharpen their skills. Online jobs platform Apna, which launched AI Job Prep — an AI interview preparation tool — completed over 7.6 lakh interviews and clocked more than 39 lakh minutes of interviews within just three weeks of launch. The tool was launched on 18 May.

"The tool offers realistic interview simulations, instant performance feedback, and personalised improvement tips to help candidates build interview confidence," the company said. It currently offers interviews for over 25,000 job roles across 3,000 top companies, with questions tailored to specific companies and job profiles. The tool also personalises interviews based on the person’s résumé.

Among the top roles for which individuals prepared were software development, product management, data analyst, accounting, digital marketing, and sales. While tech roles accounted for 42 per cent of total interviews, 58 per cent came from non-tech sectors such as retail and logistics, among others. ALSO READ: India to draft AI-native telecom rules, partners with ITU on 6G push In terms of geography, the adoption of the tool was highest in metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chennai, which accounted for 44 per cent of total interviews. As for the age groups, Gen Z (18–24 years) emerged as the most active user group, contributing 58 per cent of total interviews, while millennials (25–30 years) followed at 27 per cent. Male users accounted for 76 per cent of total participation, while female engagement stood at 24 per cent.