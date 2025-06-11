Recur Club eyes early, mid-stage firms for Rs 2,000 crore FY26 bet

Debt marketplace Recur Club aims to invest in nearly 1,000 startups from a capital pool of Rs 2,000 crore in the ongoing financial year, FY26. The firm plans to put in money in early to mid-stage companies, with a focus spanning sectors such as business-to-consumer (B2C), business-to-business (B2B), software-as-a-service (SaaS), and direct-to-consumer (D2C) e-commerce.

Founded in 2021, Recur Club is a debt marketplace that enables companies to procure business loans from a variety of lenders on the platform.

Speaking of the average investment amount in these companies, Eklavya Gupta, the co-founder and chief executive officer of the firm, said it would be Rs 2 crore. "The average ticket size would be Rs 2 crore. Here, the minimum would start from Rs 50 lakh. So, this is Rs 50 lakh to Rs 10 crore financing range where we will invest in early to mid-stage companies," he said.

As for basic eligibility, Recur Club is looking at startups with annual revenue of Rs 5 crore and above, while for small and medium enterprises (SME) manufacturing companies, it is eyeing companies that have revenues amounting to over Rs 50 crore. While the firm aims to deploy the capital in FY26, it has so far invested in 70 companies (a mix of new investments and follow-ons) in April and May. "The idea is to invest in 200 companies a month towards the second half of the year and then continue that momentum. It's not a difficult thing to do. For us, we have a plan set up to split that between early-stage and mid-stage, so there would be a mix and match of both," Gupta added.