Recur Club eyes early, mid-stage firms for Rs 2,000 crore FY26 bet

Recur Club plans to invest Rs 2 crore on average in early and mid-stage startups, aiming to fund 1,000 firms in FY26 through its debt marketplace platform and network of 50+ lenders

Eklavya Gupta CEO and CO Founder Recur Club
Eklavya Gupta, CEO and Co-founder, Recur Club.
Udisha Srivastav New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 11 2025 | 5:26 PM IST
Debt marketplace Recur Club aims to invest in nearly 1,000 startups from a capital pool of Rs 2,000 crore in the ongoing financial year, FY26. The firm plans to put in money in early to mid-stage companies, with a focus spanning sectors such as business-to-consumer (B2C), business-to-business (B2B), software-as-a-service (SaaS), and direct-to-consumer (D2C) e-commerce.
 
Founded in 2021, Recur Club is a debt marketplace that enables companies to procure business loans from a variety of lenders on the platform.
 
Speaking of the average investment amount in these companies, Eklavya Gupta, the co-founder and chief executive officer of the firm, said it would be Rs 2 crore. "The average ticket size would be Rs 2 crore. Here, the minimum would start from Rs 50 lakh. So, this is Rs 50 lakh to Rs 10 crore financing range where we will invest in early to mid-stage companies," he said.
 
As for basic eligibility, Recur Club is looking at startups with annual revenue of Rs 5 crore and above, while for small and medium enterprises (SME) manufacturing companies, it is eyeing companies that have revenues amounting to over Rs 50 crore.
 
While the firm aims to deploy the capital in FY26, it has so far invested in 70 companies (a mix of new investments and follow-ons) in April and May. "The idea is to invest in 200 companies a month towards the second half of the year and then continue that momentum. It's not a difficult thing to do. For us, we have a plan set up to split that between early-stage and mid-stage, so there would be a mix and match of both," Gupta added.
 
About the lenders, Gupta shared that the marketplace currently has over 50 active lenders, including several non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) like UGRO and InCred, banks, credit funds, and family offices, among others. "We work with a lot of NBFCs, some banks, credit funds, and family offices on the platform. It's a wide pool deliberately created to offer a range of products depending on the size of the companies. It's a good mix that can cater to different requirements of the company. There are certain venture-led funds as well who are active on the platform," Gupta explained.
 
As a marketplace, to date, Recur Club has facilitated financing of around 1,100 companies. In 2024 only, the platform funded nearly 500 startups (including follow-ons). "We are on track to finance more than 1,000 companies this year itself," Gupta said.

First Published: Jun 11 2025 | 5:26 PM IST

