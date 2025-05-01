Akamai steps up focus on cybersecurity, distributed cloud: Mitesh Jain

Akamai Technologies has stepped up its efforts in the cybersecurity, cloud computing, and edge computing areas to enable its customers to deliver personalised content to their users faster, the company’s regional vice-president Mitesh Jain said.

The company aims to differentiate its cloud compute offerings from the hyperscalers by building and providing the next generation of distributed cloud, where the idea is to combine storage and security and keep it closer to the users and the data sources, Jain said.

In India, companies in the e-commerce, gaming, and fintech segments are increasingly opting for this distributed structure of cloud computing instead of the centralised cloud compute offering of hyperscalers, he said, adding that a distributed cloud computing structure was more useful in India, where low latency was an important factor.

“In a country like India, low latency, data sovereignty, and above all, cost efficiencies are extremely critical. We now have about 850 million internet users, and the expectation for low latency and ‘always on’ performance is high,” Jain said. Akamai Technologies acquired Linode in 2022 with an aim to double down on focused offerings of distributed cloud and edge-native architectures. The acquisition has helped the company offer not just cloud but also security and its zero-trust architecture portfolio to its customers at much better prices, he said. According to Akamai’s State of the Internet Security report, web applications and application programming interfaces (APIs) now make up more than 50 per cent of all attacks globally. In India, there has been a 37 per cent year-on-year increase in distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks, primarily on verticals such as banking, financial services, over-the-top platforms, e-commerce companies, among others.