HexaHealth closes Series A round of $12 mn to redefine India surgical care

Gurugram-based tech-driven surgery care company HexaHealth has raised $12 million (around Rs 101.82 crore) in its Series A funding round, according to a company statement. The round was led by Orios Venture Partners and 3one4 Capital.

Other participants included Enzia Ventures and ITI Growth Opportunities Fund, along with existing investors Chiratae Ventures and Omidyar Network India.

Ankur Gigras, chief executive officer and co-founder, said, “This fundraise is more than just capital; it’s a vote of confidence in our mission to make quality surgical care a right for every individual, not a privilege. With this investment, we are empowered to scale faster, strengthen our technology, and deepen our human touch, ensuring every patient feels supported, informed, and cared for throughout their surgical experience.”

Orios Venture Partners has previously backed startups such as PharmEasy, Zupee, and Vedantu, while 3one4 Capital has invested in companies including Aero and Vidyut.

HexaHealth plans to strategically deploy the new funds to support its next phase of growth. This includes expanding into new surgical specialties, entering additional markets across India, building an artificial intelligence-powered platform to enhance personalised patient care, and strengthening its senior leadership team to drive innovation.

To date, the company has facilitated over 30,000 surgeries across major Indian cities, offering end-to-end, patient-centric care. In FY25, it enabled nearly 15,000 surgeries worth approximately Rs 150 crore and achieved positive contribution margins, reflecting strong unit economics.

Nitya Agarwal of 3one4 Capital said, “HexaHealth is setting a new standard in surgical care by leveraging technology and clinical excellence to deliver consistently superior outcomes.”