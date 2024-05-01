Alphadroid aims to empower hospitality industry with service robots

Located in the heart of the business district, Radisson Hotel Bengaluru City Centre offers easy access to corporate offices, shopping centres, and restaurants. The property sits on the banks of Ulsoor lake, close to the tranquil parks and temples of the tech city. As you step inside, you hear a soft humming sound. Look around, and you find a robot moving around the lobby and the hallway. Its task? Reach various parts of the hotel and serve the guests.

The lobby robot comes from the stable of Alphadroid, a robotics company that has formed a partnership with the Radisson Hotel Bengaluru City Centre. The collaboration marks a new way of guest experiences and operational efficiency for the hospitality industry in South India. Alphadroid’s service robots are seamlessly integrated into the hotel’s restaurants, taking on the task of serving food to guests.

“Our service robots are designed to elevate both efficiency and guest satisfaction,” said Sanjeev Kumar, founder of Alphadroid. “They use autonomous capabilities similar to the ones used by autonomous cars. We have created one design, ready to be used for hotels, restaurants, corporate offices, food courts and banquet halls.”

Though robots are not new in India, Kumar said most of them are deployed in warehouses and factories today. Very few have been introduced in the front offices of India Inc and many even rely on human guidance.

“We are trying to build a machine that can empower overall business process with sustainability and cost efficiency,” said Kumar. “Our robot is completely autonomous in nature, which means that minimal human interventions are required. It has a self-learning process.”



Robots complementing humans

In an era marked by increasing automation across various sectors, there is a need for seamless experience in the hospitality industry as well. These include minimising check- in queues, luggage delivery to rooms and quickly ordering the food. These would involve blending robots to make the experience better. By taking over repetitive tasks, robots free up human resources. These enable the hotel staff to focus more on enhancing guest relations and offer personalised services that robots can’t.

“Our machines are not here to replace humans but to complement them,” said Kumar. “The aim is to enhance guest experience and drive efficiency by (empowering) the staff.”



Alphadroid said its goal is to create a future where robots and humans work together seamlessly to deliver exceptional service.

Tech entrepreneur’s journey

Kumar has an engineering degree from IET, Lucknow, and a Master’s from Manchester Business School, UK. He previously built a successful AI technology company, leveraging that expertise to train senior IT executives worldwide.

Kumar founded Alphadroid in October 2023 to transform everyday tasks and enhance human productivity in the service sector. After witnessing a robot gracefully serving food in a bustling Malaysian restaurant, he realised the value efficient automation could bring. This encounter fuelled Alphadroid’s core mission: leveraging robots to enhance, not replace, human capabilities.