Andamans recognised as 'aspiring leader' in states' startup ranking: DPIIT

The Andaman and Nicobar Islands have been recognised as an Aspiring Leader in the latest States' Startup Ranking of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), officials said.

There are 53 recognised startups, including 22 ventures led by women, in the entire archipelago, they said. The key sectors include construction and engineering, travel and tourism and IT.

The Andaman and Nicobar Islands have stood out among its counterparts, showcasing the potential to become a prominent hub for emerging businesses and startups among the B' category states (population of less than 1 crore), a senior official said.

We are delighted to receive the prestigious title of Aspiring leader' (in the 4th edition of the States' Startup Ranking). The recognition fits very well with our consistent and persistent efforts to establish Andaman and Nicobar Islands as a thriving hub for startups across various domains and sectors, Nikhil Kumar, Commissioner-cum-Secretary (Industries), Andaman and Nicobar Administration, told PTI.

The administration is leaving no stone unturned in fostering a positive, conducive and vibrant startup ecosystem in the islands backed by enabling legal, structural and policy related interventions, he said.