Atsuya Technologies wins Genesis Innovator at National Startup Awards 2023

Chennai-based deep tech startup has been recognised for pioneering solutions in IoT and AI

Atsuya helps businesses minimise resource wastage, seamlessly integrating sustainability into their operations, and progress towards achieving net-zero goals.
Barkha Mathur New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 16 2024 | 7:53 PM IST
Atsuya Technologies, on Tuesday, has been named as 'Genesis Innovator' at the National Startup Awards 2023.

A deep tech startup based in Chennai, Atsuya Technologies is recognised for employing technologies like internet of thing (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI) to redefine operational excellence in businesses, with a focus on sustainability, the company said in a statement.



According to the statement, the integrated platform offered by Atsuya Technologies is designed to address diverse business requirements, providing tailored solutions for specific needs. The company aims to empower businesses across a range of sectors such as Oil & Gas, Real Estate, Retail, Quick Commerce, among others, by facilitating data-driven decision-making, augmenting profitability, and promoting a commitment to environmental responsibility. Atsuya  also helps businesses minimise resource wastage, seamlessly integrating sustainability into their operations, and progress towards achieving net-zero goals.

"Serving as a technology partner, the startup supports 95 per cent of India's organised meat retailers and 65 per cent of the Quick Commerce segment. Additionally, Atsuya contributes to enhancing safety, visibility, and traceability in the LPG supply chain," said the statement.

On receiving the award, Co-Founder and CEO Rahul Ganapathy said, “Deep tech and data are set to drive growth and propel us toward a net-zero economy. I strongly believe in the potential of India's startup ecosystem to elevate our nation to a global leadership position. I am deeply thankful to Startup India and the Indian government for acknowledging this potential and for their unwavering support in nurturing the growth of startups.”

Organised annually by Startup India, National Startup Awards acknowledges contributions and innovations by startups across diverse industries.

Established in 2016, Startup India is a government initiative dedicated to fortifying the startup ecosystem in the country. 

The award ceremony, coinciding with National Startup Day, took place in Delhi on January 16, with Minister of Commerce & Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, and Textiles, Piyush Goyal presenting the award.



First Published: Jan 16 2024 | 7:40 PM IST

