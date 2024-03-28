Atoms 3.0: Accel's 6-mnth pre-seed accelerator program, unveils 8 startups

Venture capital firm Accel unveiled eight startups from the third cohort of its accelerator programme Atoms. The programme’s first sector-focused cohort, Atoms 3.0, backs exceptional pre-seed startups building in the AI and Industry 5.0 domains.

The four AI startups that are part of Atoms 3.0 include Tune AI, a GenAI stack for enterprises; Skoob, a generative AI platform for reading; Meritic, a storytelling co-pilot for financial planning and analysis; and Arivihan, India’s first AI-based, fully automated learning platform. The two Industry 5.0 startups in this cohort include Spintly, an IoT platform for smart buildings; and Asets, a multidisciplinary CAD, simulation and engineering design platform.

The two remaining startups from the cohort are in stealth.



The Atoms programme brings the best of Accel’s network and learnings from working with disruptive companies, to help pre-seed founders during the 0-to-1 journey.



The third edition of the programme, Atoms 3.0, shifted from being sector-agnostic to thematic, focusing on AI and Industry 5.0. Prayank Swaroop (pictured) and Barath Shankar Subramanian, partners at Accel, lead the AI and Industry 5.0 domains, respectively.



“The shift to a thematic programme design for Atoms 3.0 has enabled us to provide deeper, sector-focused mentorship for the startups,” said Prayank Swaroop, Partner at Accel. “We believe we have found the next wave of disruptors in AI and Industry 5.0.”

Atoms represents Accel's ongoing commitment to nurturing the most innovative founders from the earliest stages of their startup journey. Accel has been the first partner to many of India’s top startups including Flipkart, Freshworks, Swiggy, Urban Company, Zetwerk, and Cure.fit.



The cohort receives up to $500,000 in funding, and access to perks worth more than $5 million from Accel’s network partners. There is personalised mentorship, and the opportunity to collaborate with a strong peer community of founders from past Atoms cohorts and Accel’s network of over 200 portfolio founders, industry buyers, and customers.



“The zero-to-one journey presents the most formidable challenge for entrepreneurs, as every decision can completely alter the trajectory of your business. Our mission with Atoms is to ensure founders have the best odds at success and can make those mission-critical decisions with insight from the world’s best domain experts. Meetings facilitated via the programme have helped the 3.0 founders onboard new, large customers,” said Barath Shankar Subramanian, Partner at Accel.