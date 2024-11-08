BFSI Summit: 'PE/VC funding boosts governance excellence in Indian firms'

Higher private equity (PE) and venture capital (VC) investment has driven governance excellence and accountability among Indian companies, leading to better valuations, CEOs of top PE firms said today.

“After we make an investment, there is an element of higher governance standards, an element of strategy in terms of picking the right lanes and taking a longer view because we have a longer horizon within which companies want to build these businesses," said Ashish Kotecha, partner, private equity, Bain Capital, at the Business Standard BFSI Insight Summit here today.

Kotecha highlighted that the strongest indicator of PE's value is the long-term track record and measurable impact on portfolio companies. He noted that well-managed, PE-backed firms consistently outperform their public counterparts, with Bain Capital's portfolio companies achieving 50-100 per cent greater growth in revenue, Ebitda, and stock price appreciation compared to their peers.

Ankur Bansal, co-founder and managing director of Blacksoil Capital, said the increasing attention on public markets has helped many businesses focus on fundamentals.

“There’s fixing the business from basic nuts and bolts because ultimately the public markets have become the latest avenue for them to exit. From a business perspective, when I look from our side, the demand for debt has only increased manifold because the equity supply has reduced. More and more people are looking for other avenues of capital, which has become a significant way for them to access capital quickly,” said Bansal.

Bansal highlighted a shift in the startup ecosystem, where achieving growth through Ebitda breakeven or profitability has become a primary focus. Unlike four years ago, when Ebitda was rarely discussed among startups, it has now emerged as the key metric, overshadowing valuation, which has become a secondary consideration.

“Most high-quality institutional investors, global pension funds, and institutions have looked at private equity very closely for several years, and they bring the same governance structures into the Indian context. So the governance structures in funds are very well developed. Overall, you will find that PE funds are well-governed,” said Sudhir Variyar, managing director and chief executive officer of Multiples Alternate Asset Management.

While PE has grown considerably over the past two decades, with robust deal flow and increased capital, the industry is still far from reaching its full potential, noted Variyar. He emphasised that it is the responsibility of the industry to help policymakers better understand its value, as existing regulations continue to impose restrictions that limit further growth.

“From where we were about three or five years back to where we are today, it is a lot better organised,” said Variyar.

Breaking down the types of PE investments in India, Abhishek Kabra, managing director of Samara Capital, divided them into three categories: VC, growth capital, and buyout funds. VC funds primarily support founders setting up their businesses, while growth capital targets companies preparing for initial public offerings (IPOs), helping them expand into new products and markets. Buyout funds, on the other hand, take majority control of companies to improve operations or enable the owner’s exit.

“Not many are aware that 50 per cent of global assets under management for PE reside with buyout funds. India has seen a lot more VC funds because that is how the ecosystem ramped up,” said Kabra, indicating the maturity of the ecosystem.

Panelists agreed that while PE remains overshadowed by public market success stories, the industry’s focus on operational improvement and longer-term, fundamentals-based growth offers a compelling case for private capital as an asset class.

Regulatory support is also seen as a key driver of growth, with greater engagement with the market regulator Sebi and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to refine governing frameworks, the CEOs said.

The CEOs highlighted the sector’s potential to enhance economic efficiency by turning around under-managed companies and helping industries align with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of self-reliance.

During the discussion, PE leaders explored whether recent global political events, particularly the US election, might impact the PE landscape in India. They highlighted India’s long-term economic growth trajectory and the increasing interest of global capital allocators in the market. While global events may create short-term noise, they do not alter the underlying trend.

India’s economic growth and potential are drawing significant attention from capital allocators worldwide, noted Variyar, adding that while channels for this capital flow are still maturing, temporary disruptions like elections or developments in China are unlikely to impact the long-term trajectory.

“If anything, the trend line will only be affected by the performance of our companies, our performance as private equity investors, and the returns we are able to generate,” said Variyar.

Sharing the sentiment, Kabra said that nothing has changed regarding the fundamentals of Indian businesses and the potential for investment gains. “I think the only impact I see is perhaps on the currency. Many believe there could be higher depreciation if Trump returns to office compared to the alternative. This would impact returns when raising dollar capital and repatriating it, as it would be on a devalued rupee,” said Kabra.

Kotecha added that global investors believe in the India story and that there is much more appetite now for India. “I do think this continued focus on Atmanirbhar Bharat is incredibly important because I believe it will spur a lot of investments in the industrial sector, which we see as a significant opportunity,” he said.