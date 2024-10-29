EvoluteIQ secures $20 million funding to fuel growth and innovation

EvoluteIQ, an AI-powered automation platform, said it has raised an investment of $20 million in equity and debt led by Round2 Capital, with participation from Nordea Growth Fund, DCAP Select, and PH Ventures. This funding will support EvoluteIQ’s plan to enhance its AI automation platform and expand operations globally.

EvoluteIQ has experienced strong momentum in the market, growing its customer base across key industries such as healthcare, BFS, and insurance.

Sameet Gupte, co-founder and chief executive officer of EvoluteIQ, said the firm remains committed to delivering scalable solutions that streamline the automation journey for its clients.

The company said it has seen rapid adoption of its EIQ platform across Fortune 500 organisations globally.

Christian Czernich, co-founder and chief executive officer at Round2 Capital, said the investment firm would support EvoluteIQ as it continues to push boundaries in AI and automation.

"The AI revolution is ushering in an unprecedented scale of change across industries worldwide. To effectively navigate this transformative landscape, enterprises must select AI-driven technologies capable of delivering authentic, impactful business transformation within accelerated timelines,” said Hriday Ravindranath, chief digital and information officer at Orange Business.