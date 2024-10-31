Spot AI secures $31 mn, launches Video AI Agents for enhanced surveillance

Spot AI, a firm specialising in AI camera systems, announced it has secured $31 million in new equity funding, bringing its total funding to $93 million. The latest round saw participation from new investor Qualcomm Ventures, alongside existing investors Scale Venture Partners, StepStone Group, Redpoint Ventures, and Bessemer Venture Partners. Additional participation came from GSBackers, MVP Ventures, and Cheyenne Ventures.

The firm also unveiled Video AI Agents, marking a significant step in bringing agentic AI capabilities from the digital to the physical world. Video AI Agents enable organisations to instantly surface and resolve incidents across safety, security, and operations, delivering measurable return on investment across sectors including manufacturing, education, retail, and auto services.

Traditionally, video surveillance systems were limited to passive recording, basic search, and manual collaboration. Now, Video AI Agents transform cameras from passive observers into proactive problem solvers. These agents can autonomously identify issues and trigger responses without human intervention, such as alerting key stakeholders, providing analytics, activating lights and sounds, playing voice messages, and triggering machine starts or stops in case of incidents or injuries.

"Eighty per cent of our understanding of the world happens through our eyes. That’s why we’re dedicated to helping our customers turn their video cameras into additional teammates," said Rish Gupta, chief executive officer of Spot AI, who co-founded the company with Sud Bhatija and Tanuj Thapliyal. "Our AI Agents see your physical space, use advanced AI to reason about what's happening, and take actions in real-time. This funding allows us to push the boundaries of what's possible and bring the power of AI from the screen to the physical spaces where we live and work."

Spot AI currently serves 1,000 customers across 17 industries, indexing more than twice the amount of video uploaded daily to YouTube. It makes video data as accessible and actionable as any other type of data in industries facing safety risks, operational challenges, and productivity loss due to labour shortages and security breaches.

Cornel Stewart, an engineer at industrial foam manufacturer Elite Comfort Solutions, shared his experience: "Spot AI led us from having a video surveillance system to fully leveraging video AI to drive business results. Not only have we seen a reduction in injuries and incidents, but the system's ability to identify potential hazards has allowed us to address issues before they escalate. It's like having an extra set of expert eyes monitoring our facility 24/7."

Tushar Gupta, senior director of Qualcomm Ventures at Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., noted that Spot AI’s solutions help businesses quickly generate insights from their video feeds, turning them into a valuable resource for improving safety, security, and daily operations. “This closely aligns with Qualcomm’s vision of implementing AI on edge to solve real-world challenges,” said Gupta.