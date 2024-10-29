Zinc raises $25.5 million in seed funding from Nexus Venture Partners

Zinc, an edu-wealth startup, announced on Tuesday that it has raised $25.5 million in seed funding, led by Nexus Venture Partners, with participation from Quona Capital, EDBI, Global Ventures, and Saison Capital.

The funding will enable Zinc to drive product innovation and expand its offerings. The capital will also be used to “support the development of global investment tools, AI-powered university counselling, and cross-border payment solutions,” the company said.

Founded by Prashanth Ranganathan, Zinc’s core mission is to help families build what it calls ‘edu-wealth’—a financial foundation tailored specifically to meet the rising costs of overseas education.

The company has launched features like Zinc Honors—a holistic product suite that provides all-in-one support for a child’s education—and Ada, a proprietary AI-powered edu-counsellor designed to provide comprehensive support and guidance to young aspirants in India.

“In today’s rapidly changing financial landscape, it’s crucial to move beyond traditional rupee-based savings and adopt global strategies that protect against currency fluctuations and inflation,” said Prashanth Ranganathan, founder and chief executive officer of Zinc.

“Zinc is not just about connecting students to the right universities; it’s about providing a comprehensive financial ecosystem that enables families to plan, save, and invest wisely across borders,” he added.

Zinc’s long-term vision is to become a full-stack cross-border financial services platform for Indian families, offering a comprehensive suite of solutions that address the financial complexities of global education.

With these critical licences in place, Zinc is set to provide a seamless, secure, and comprehensive solution for families planning overseas education, the company stated.

It has obtained approval for the Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) licence from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) and an in-principle approval for the Payment Service Provider (PSP). Additionally, the company has also applied for a brokerage licence from the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) in GIFT City.

“India is emerging as a key geography for students pursuing global education opportunities. Nexus is delighted to partner again with Prashanth and Team Zinc in their vision to support parents and students in realising their global education goals in a planned and transparent manner with a best-in-class combination of education advisory and financial services platform,” said Anup Gupta, managing director, Nexus Venture Partners.