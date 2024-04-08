Home / Companies / Start Ups / BharatPe rejigs senior management of payment, lending unit verticals

BharatPe rejigs senior management of payment, lending unit verticals

The company has elevated its banking and alliance Chief Business Officer Sandeep Indurkar as CEO of payment vertical -- Resilient Payments Pvt Ltd

A significant progress was made in reducing loss before tax, from Rs 5,594 crore to Rs 886 crore, according to the company.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 08 2024 | 6:42 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Fintech firm BharatPe is learnt to have rejigged senior management of its payment and lending unit verticals, according to sources.

The company has elevated its banking and alliance Chief Business Officer Sandeep Indurkar as CEO of payment vertical -- Resilient Payments Pvt Ltd.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

CEO BharatPe's Zillion -- erstwhile Payback India -- Rijish Raghavan will now handle device business of the company.

The company's head for consumer lending vertical Kohinoor Biswas will handle Zillion in place of Raghavan.

All three will report to BharatPe's CFO and interim CEO Nalin Negi.

An emailed query sent to BharatPe elicited no response.

There has been no change in the merchant app vertical.

The company has seen improvement in business with 182 per cent year-on-year increase in revenue from operations to Rs 904 crore in FY23, while loss before tax fell to Rs 886 crore from Rs 5,594 crore during the period.

A significant progress was made in reducing loss before tax, from Rs 5,594 crore to Rs 886 crore, according to the company.

BharatPe reported its first operational profit in October 2023.

Also Read

BharatPe earns Rs 904 cr against a loss before tax of Rs 886 cr in FY23

MCA issues fresh notice to fintech BharatPe as part of ongoing inquiry

NCLT directs Grover to establish maintainability of plea against BharatPe

Indian fintech funding declines 63%; raises total $2 bn: Tracxn Report 2023

Ashneer Grover, wife, stopped from leaving for New York at Delhi airport

Agnikul puts off launch of Agnibaan sub-orbital rocket for the third time

Emergency arbitrator asks Byju's to not sell around 6% stake in Aakash

Byju's 'breached' terms of loan worth $42 mn; stake sale in arm blocked

Nazara games subsidiary to acquire Ultimate Teen Patti IP from Games24x7

Tech consultant LTIMindtree partners with Aforza to setup training academy

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :bharatpeFintech sector

First Published: Apr 08 2024 | 6:42 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story