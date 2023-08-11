Home / Companies / Start Ups / BharatPe to double its POS network in India over the next 12 months

BharatPe to double its POS network in India over the next 12 months

As a part of the plan, it launched its new Android POS terminal, BharatPe Swipe Android

BS Web Team New Delhi

3 min read Last Updated : Aug 11 2023 | 1:50 PM IST
BharatPe plans to double the count of its point of sale (POS) machines in the next 12 months. As a part of the plan, it launched its new Android POS terminal, BharatPe Swipe Android.

The device offers multiple modes for digital payment acceptance, including debit/credit cards, UPI, mobile wallets and QR codes. The company, which launched Linux-based POS devices in 2020, currently has a network of over 200,000 POS machines across over 400 cities in the country.

BharatPe will allow its merchants to upgrade from the Linux-based POS to the new Android POS device.

It also aims to become one of the top 3 fintech players in the POS category in India, the company said in an announcement. Additionally, it plans to double its POS network count over the next 12 months with the launch of BharatPe Swipe Android.

"The latest addition to our product suite, BharatPe Swipe Android, is a powerful yet simple-to-use device that will further enable our merchants to offer their customers a seamless and secure payment experience. It aims to cater to a wide range of merchants across segments including the small merchants, from a neighbourhood kirana store to a fine dining restaurant or a supermarket chain," said Nalin Negi, chief financial officer (CFO) and interim chief executive officer (CEO), BharatPe.

BharatPe is also planning to launch integrated inventory, billing and payment solutions that are customised for specific industry segments like restaurants and retail stores.

"We are bullish about our growth in the POS category with the launch of BharatPe Swipe Android devices. In the coming months, we will be launching a pathbreaking POS device along with offerings like pay later EMIs, Digital Receipts and sound notifications that will scale up payment acceptance for millions of offline merchants and Kirana store owners," said Sandeep Indurkar, chief business officer (Banking and Alliances), BharatPe.

BharatPe Swipe Android features

  • Powered by the Android 10 operating system, the new device has a 5.5-inch high-definition touchscreen and a battery that supports fast charging.
  • It is compatible with 4G and Wi-Fi.
  • The terminal is supported by the BharatPe merchant app.
  • It allows single-point reconciliation for transactions across BharatPe QR and BharatPe Swipe.
  • With BharatPe Swipe Android, merchants can also accept QR payments via dynamic QR generated on the machine, as well as generate physical receipts for the QR payments done.

First Published: Aug 11 2023 | 1:50 PM IST

