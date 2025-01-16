Blinkit, Instamart, Zepto witness sharp GOV surge in quick commerce

The gross order value of quick commerce players Zomato’s Blinkit, Instamart of Swiggy and Zepto has been surging fast. Zepto updated that its annualised GOV has touched $3 billion (around Rs 24,500 crore) in January 2025. The firm's GOV has tripled in a matter of eight months.

The GOVs of all the quick commerce players have been growing strongly. In case of Zomato and Swiggy, the GOV growth has been faster than their food delivery business. For FY24 Zomato’s Blinkit GOV grew by 169 per cent year-on-year, for Instamart (Swiggy) this was up 57.63 per cent.