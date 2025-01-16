Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / Start Ups / Blinkit, Instamart, Zepto witness sharp GOV surge in quick commerce

Blinkit, Instamart, Zepto witness sharp GOV surge in quick commerce

The GOVs of all the quick commerce players have been growing strongly. In case of Zomato and Swiggy, the GOV growth has been faster than their food delivery business

How Competition Law plans to regulate digital economy, plug loopholes
(File Image)
Shivani Shinde Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 16 2025 | 11:58 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The gross order value of quick commerce players Zomato’s Blinkit, Instamart of Swiggy and Zepto has been surging fast. Zepto updated that its annualised GOV has touched $3 billion (around Rs 24,500 crore) in January 2025. The firm's GOV has tripled in a matter of eight months.
 
The GOVs of all the quick commerce players have been growing strongly. In case of Zomato and Swiggy, the GOV growth has been faster than their food delivery business. For FY24 Zomato’s Blinkit GOV grew by 169 per cent year-on-year, for Instamart (Swiggy) this was up 57.63 per cent.  
  
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Piyush Goyal assures 'excellent' support for startups in growth push

From 500 to over 159,000 and counting: Nine years of Startup India

Pixxel launches highest-resolution commercial hyperspectral satellites

Flying taxi startup secures $10 mn in Series A1 funding led by Accel

Velocity unveils Shipfast to enable faster commerce for D2C brands

Topics :ZeptoBlinkite-commerce market

First Published: Jan 16 2025 | 11:58 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story